Statement of UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis following meeting with Prime Minister Hassan Diab

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis and his Deputy, the Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator Philippe Lazzarini, were received today by His Excellency Prime Minister Hassan Diab and handed over a copy of the statement of the UN SG Antonio Guterres welcoming the announcement of the formation of a new government, the recent statements of the International Support Group, and selected UN SC resolutions.

After the meeting, the Special Coordinator noted that he had heard from the PM strong, positive messages and seriousness, including the aspiration that the ministerial statement will reflect the demands and needs of the people, in order to restore the confidence of the people in the state, or the commitment to supporting and protecting peaceful protests while acting against those that use violence, break law and order. The Special Coordinator noted that “the government needs to implement a meaningful reform package, to break with the corrupt practices of the past, to promote justice, transparency, and accountability.” Only following such approach would make it possible to gain confidence of the people, that is currently wanting. It is important to give the government a chance. He further observed that “if the government’s actions are attuned to the thinking, the demands and the aspirations of the people, that would be helpful, also to mobilize international support.”

Mr. Kubis brought to the attention of PM Diab the recent International Support Group statements and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and related UNSC resolutions as reflective of the expectations of the international community for Lebanon, such as implementing a tangible policy of disassociation or ensuring that there will be no weapons or authority in Lebanon other than those of Lebanese state.

In the context of discussing the Prime Minister’s agenda and priorities, the Special Coordinator and his Deputy highlighted availability of U.N. expertise in diverse areas, like humanitarian and development, including good governance, combating corruption, or elections.

The Special Coordinator reaffirmed the U.N.’s support to the government in the implementation of the necessary reforms and its commitment to the stability, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Lebanon.