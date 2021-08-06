Statement of the Special Coordinator on recent Exchange of Fire between Lebanon and Israel

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka has been following with great concern the exchange of fire between Lebanon and Israel in the last days.

Exercising her good offices, the Special Coordinator has activated her political contacts and reached out to all stakeholders concerned. The potential for miscalculation presents the risk of serious consequences. Maximum restraint is required to prevent further escalation.

The Special Coordinator has called for all sides to refrain from violence and restore calm, in full respect of Resolution 1701 (2006), and to preserve security and stability.