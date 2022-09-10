Statement on official exam results of UNRWA students in Lebanon [EN/AR]

Following the release of the second round of Baccalaureate II examination results, the Agency congratulates UNRWA students and their families for the efforts they invested, which are evident in their excellent scores. UNRWA’s Baccalaureate II students across Lebanon achieved a final score of 95.28 per cent across both rounds. Compared with the results of the first round, the percentage of success increased from 93.60 per cent to 95.28 per cent.

This achievement comes as Lebanon falls deeper into economic crisis, with 86 per cent of Palestine refugees reportedly living below the poverty line, making their achievement all the more remarkable.

UNRWA is committed to ensuring that all Palestine refugee children and youth continue to have access to quality, equitable, and inclusive education. This year, the Education Programme in the Lebanon field will be implementing its comprehensive plan “Towards Recovery”, after more than two years of health and socio-economics crises, focusing on bridging students’ learning gaps, enhancing students’ motivation, and strengthening the ongoing monitoring and follow up mechanisms at three levels: school, area and field.

Congratulations to our students, their parents, our education staff, and the community at large for this shared effort and achievement. We are proud of your hard work, success and determination.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

