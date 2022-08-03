Statement of the International Support Group for Lebanon on the second anniversary of the Beirut Port Blast [EN/AR]

On the second anniversary of the tragic explosion at the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020, members of the International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) express their solidarity with Lebanon and its people, particularly with the families of the victims and all those whose lives were affected by that event that shook Lebanon and the world. We remember the more than 200 dead, and the many thousands who were injured, lost homes or employment, and who suffered trauma.

The members of the ISG note with concern the lack of progress so far in the judicial proceedings and call on the Lebanese authorities to do everything possible to unblock any hurdles to the completion of an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the port explosion. The families of the victims and the Lebanese people deserve truth and justice without further delay.

Following through on the judicial process is a necessary element to restoring the credibility of Lebanon’s state institutions, the implementation of the rule of law and proper accountability, and to ending impunity. The members of the ISG expect the Lebanese Parliament to adopt the necessary legislation, in line with international standards, to strengthen the independence of the judiciary.

Observing with deep concern the severe impact of the economic crisis on all segments of Lebanese society, the members of the ISG reiterate their call on the Lebanese authorities to form a government that can implement meaningful reforms and finalize an agreement with the IMF by honouring Lebanon’s commitments and enacting the requisite laws. They also emphasize the importance of timely presidential elections.

The ISG continues to stand by Lebanon and its people.

Note to Editors

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions.