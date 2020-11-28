Statement of the International Support group for Lebanon (25 Nov 2020) [EN/AR]

The International Support Group for Lebanon notes with growing concern the worsening social and economic crisis in Lebanon and laments the continued delays to the formation of a new government capable of urgently delivering on needed reforms and of countering the deepening distress of the Lebanese people. The ISG underscores again the overriding need for Lebanon’s political leaders to agree to form a government with the capacity and will to implement necessary reforms without further delay. The ISG urges Lebanon’s current care-taker government and members of parliament to fulfill fully their immediate responsibilities, by taking all available programmatic and legislative steps to alleviate the economic stress faced by Lebanese families and businesses. The ISG welcomes France’s intention to hold an international humanitarian and early recovery conference in support of the people of Lebanon by the early December, co-chaired by the United Nations, without detracting from the urgent need for government formation and reforms.

Note to Editors

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions.