Statement of the International Support Group for Lebanon (22 September 2021) [EN/AR]

The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) welcomes the formation of the new Government and of the Lebanese Parliament's vote of confidence in the government and its programme. In line with key provisions of the approved ministerial statement, the ISG urges Lebanon's leaders to move quickly to alleviate the burden of socio-economic hardship on the people of Lebanon and restore basic services, to prepare for fair and transparent elections to take place on time in 2022, and to initiate the critical reforms needed to restore trust and deliver justice, stability and prosperity for the Lebanese people and to pave the way for enhanced international support. Recalling its statement of 3 August 2021, the ISG reiterated the importance of swiftly completing the investigation into the Beirut port explosions.

The ISG continues to stand by Lebanon and its people.

Note to Editors

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon's stability, sovereignty and state institutions.