Statement of the International Support Group for Lebanon (2 November 2022) [EN/AR]

The International Support Group for Lebanon recalls its statement of 5 October 2022, and notes with concern the continued lack of cooperation among Lebanese political actors that has precipitated a presidential vacuum, at a time when Lebanon most requires quick and decisive action to address its dire economic, financial and humanitarian crises.

More than ever, Lebanon needs fully functioning state institutions that can pursue comprehensive reforms with a strategic vision that generates substantive change for the public good.

The International Support Group calls on the Members of Parliament to elect, without delay, a new President of the Republic who will unite the Lebanese people in the national interest.

In the absence of a President and until a new government can be formed, the International Support Group calls on all stakeholders to act responsibly for the full implementation of the prior actions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and to ensure that Lebanon’s governing institutions deliver for their citizens and address their imminent needs.

The International Support Group continues to stand by Lebanon and its people.

Note to Editors

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions.