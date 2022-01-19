Statement of the International Support Group for Lebanon (19 January 2022) [EN/AR]

The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) takes note of steps to reconvene the Council of Ministers, and presses for the resumption of its meetings as soon as possible. The ISG urges expeditious and effective government decisions to initiate the direly needed reforms as well as measures, among which the swift adoption of a budget for 2022, that would enable an agreement with the IMF to support a way out of the macro-economic and fiscal crises.

The ISG further calls on the Government of Lebanon to take the necessary steps to ensure fair, transparent and inclusive elections in May 2022 as scheduled, including by enabling the Supervisory Commission for Elections to carry out its mandate.

The ISG reiterates its call for justice and accountability through a transparent and independent investigation into the Beirut port explosion, and for the respect of the independence of the judiciary.

The ISG continues to stand by Lebanon and its people.

Note to Editors

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions.