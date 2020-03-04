Statement on the implications of COVID19 on the Danish Refugee Council/Danish Demining Group operational framework

The Danish Refugee Council/Danish Demining Group is an international protection and displacement organisation assisting refugees, internally displaced persons, and host communities in more than 30 countries across the globe. Operating since 2004 in Lebanon, DRC/DDG has been addressing the needs of both refugees and host populations through rights-based programming. In the most recent phase of the Syria crisis, DRC/DDG's response in Lebanon has focused on delivering critical multi-sector support to displacement-affected individuals and communities to deal with the effects of protracted displacement, while maintaining emergency response capacity to ensure flexibility in a volatile environment.

In light of the COVID19 transmissions and the public health situation in Lebanon, it is important for DRC/DDG to affirm its adherence to guidance and mitigation measures enforced by its headquarters in Copenhagen and regional office in Amman, and parallel advisory shared by the humanitarian Health Working Group in Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health, the World Health Organization and Inter-Agency organisations. That said, DRC/DDG in Lebanon is committed to:

Ensuring office and frontline staff follow best practices to Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) measures

Promoting proper and accurate dissemination of information on COVID19 through our regular community-based protection interventions to tackle as much as possible the confusion and anxiety perpetuating misconception and stigmatisation

Ensuring beneficiaries are informed of COVID19, methods of transmission, how and when to seek professional medical advice

Supporting beneficiaries' referral to relevant services through health partners

Complying with the Government of Lebanon, World Health Organization, Inter-Agency, and the humanitarian Health - Working Group's advisory and recommendations

Tracking health referrals through the Referral Information Management System (RIMS)

Advocating for refugees' and vulnerable host communities' safe access to healthcare, particularly for refugees suspicious of their health status

DRC/DDG wishes local authorities ensure refugees are able to access relevant services in a safe and timely manner. We will continue working closely with health partners and taking prompt and necessary measures to address the situation on the ground.

