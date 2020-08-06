Statement on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Geneva, 6 August 2020 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori expresses her deepest condolences to the victims and their families and the government of Lebanon for the loss of life, injury and devastation caused by the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in Beirut. I stand in solidarity with Lebanon and its people and urge the international community to actively support rescue and rehabilitation efforts,” SRSG Mizutori commented.

‘’I am mindful that the catastrophic disaster in Beirut comes at a time where the Lebanese people are struggling to respond to the COVID-19 disaster, and broader economic challenges. This traumatic event provides a stark reminder that disaster risk is systemic; we cannot see disasters in isolation. Disasters weaken entire systems and cascading impacts are felt across all aspects of life affecting the most vulnerable.

‘’There is a clear link between disaster risk reduction and sustainable development. Disasters undermine sustainable development; they contribute to ongoing poverty and impact on peace and security. The importance of disaster governance, which includes understanding the risk which we face and then making and funding plans to tackle it, is underscored at this time,’’ SRSG Mizutori concluded.

UNDRR remains steadfast in its support to the Government of Lebanon in implementing the four priorities for action of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which calls for an all-of-society engagement in managing the risks of natural and man-made hazards as well as related environmental, technological and biological hazards and risks.