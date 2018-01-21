21 Jan 2018

Statement on the death of 13 Syrians during an overnight storm while they were attempting to enter Lebanese territory

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 21 Jan 2018 View Original

UNHCR is distraught by the death of 13 Syrians – including children, women and men – near the Masnaa border in eastern Lebanon during a storm Thursday night (18 to 19 January) while they were attempting to enter Lebanese territory by taking a smuggling route.

The victims were trying to cross an arduous and rugged passage in freezing temperatures. Others in the group, including a pregnant woman, were discovered in time and assisted by nearby residents and the Lebanese Armed Forces and Civil Defence to reach hospitals before they froze to death.

These tragic deaths illustrate the desperation of those trying to reach safety in Lebanon, and remind us that the situation inside Syria remains very difficult and that people continue to take huge risks to cross to safety.

UNHCR presents its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. UNHCR globally continues to call on states to enable safe passage and allow entry to persons in need of protection.

Media contacts:

In Beirut, Scott CRAIG, craigs@unhcr.org, +961 71 910 332
In Beirut, Lisa ABOU KHALED, aboukhal@unhcr.org, +961 71 880 070
In Amman, Rula AMIN, aminr@unhcr.org, +962 790 04 58 49
In Geneva, Andrej MAHECIC, mahecic@unhcr.org, +41 79 642 9709

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.