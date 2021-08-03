The State of Qatar supports the Republic of Lebanon with 31,250 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

On behalf of the State of Qatar, Qatar Fund for Development provided financial support, including an aid package, to support the Republic of Lebanon, with the aim of providing 31,250 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, provided to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health. As part of Qatar’s response to limit the spread of the Corona pandemic.

This aid comes as an extension of the State of Qatar’s commitment to stand with the friendly and brotherly countries affected by this pandemic and to secure appropriate medical supplies to confront the effects of the Corona virus and provide health support to peoples in the affected countries.

This support is also an affirmation of the effective role of the State of Qatar and its efforts to combat the spread of this pandemic, which represents a common threat facing the whole world, and based on the common international responsibility.

It is worth noting that last year, Qatar Fund for Development sent many urgent aids to Lebanon to address the Corona pandemic.