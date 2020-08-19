Standing in solidarity with Lebanon August 17 2020

Situation Overview

On 4 August, the city of Beirut was hit by a devastating explosion which flattened most of the city’s port, damaging neighbourhoods and buildings across the capital. It left more than 200 people dead, 6,000 people injured, and a reported 300,000 people displaced. The government has declared a state of emergency. The explosions hit as Lebanon faces a multi-faceted crisis. In recent months, the socio-economic situation of Lebanese, refugees and migrant workers has continued to deteriorate, with the cost of basic needs exponentially rising as a result of the deep economic and financial crisis, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19.