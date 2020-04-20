Special considerations on the separation of children and of adults who rely on a caregiver from their caregiver due to Corona Virus Disease COVID 19 in quarantine, isolation or hospital - April 2020

Special considerations on the separation of children and of adults who rely on a caregiver (older persons, persons with disabilities, with serious medical condition or mental health concerns) from their caregiver due to Corona Virus Disease COVID 19 in quarantine, isolation or hospital

Summary

• Family unity is critical. Children and adults who need a caregiver should not be separated from their caregiver for the full period of quarantine, isolation or hospitalization.

• Decisions on separation should only be taken by health professionals for critical health reasons, or by the family taking into consideration the opinion of the child or adult who needs care and the best interest of the child.

• Remember that families are best placed to make decisions about appropriate care arrangements.

Trained humanitarian staff, community members and outreach volunteers, can support individuals and families to make informed decisions by informing them about the options available and the consequences of those options

• If situations of separation arise between the caregiver and child/adult who needs care;

o The caregiver and/or child or adult who needs care should select another caregiver in the household, or a trusted temporary caregiver to accompany the child/adult who needs care.

o Where no trusted temporary caregiver is available, the Rapid Response Team should make a referral to the relevant case management agency in line with below guidance.

• In situations where those isolated (caregiver and/or adult who needs care) have other children to care for;

o The caregiver and/or adult who needs care should select another caregiver in the household, or a trusted temporary caregiver for the children for the full period of isolation.

o Where no trusted temporary caregiver is available, the Rapid Response Team should make a referral to the relevant case management agency in line with below guidance for Children Scenario 2.

• A caretaker should be identified by the caregiver and child/adult who needs care to provide for their daily access to essential services and assistance during quarantine or isolation. This is not required when in hospital.

• Health, Water and Protection staff must work together to provide a holistic package of trainings to Rapid Response Teams, and to caregivers and caretakers to allow them to carry out these functions.