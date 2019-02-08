“The Socio-Economic Benefits of Mine Action in Lebanon, the case for sustained support” is published by UNDP in cooperation with the Lebanon Mine Action Center, and with generous funding from the European Union. The study uses a cost-benefit model to assess the long-term economic costs of mines/ERW contamination and benefits of mine action.

It therefore intends to translate into monetary terms the different cost and benefit components of mines/ERW contamination and clearance. The model uses quantitative and qualitative data found through literature and secondary sources reviews, as well as information provided by the LMAC, UNDP, and other stakeholders.