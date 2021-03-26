Sixth Regional Survey on Syrian Refugees’ Perceptions and Intentions on Return to Syria (RPIS): Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan – March 2021

Introduction

This report presents the key findings of UNHCR’s sixth Return Perceptions and Intention Survey (RPIS) among Syrian Refugees conducted between February and March 2021.

Surveys were conducted by UNHCR in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq. The findings of this report represent an aggregation of country survey findings. Individual countries may have specific variations.

Pursuing durable solutions to displacement is integral to UNHCR’s work and mandate, including through voluntary return in safety and dignity, which is the fundamental right of every refugee. UNHCR firmly believes in listening to refugee men, women, girls, and boys, and being guided by their hopes, intentions, and choices when it comes to securing durable solutions.

UNHCR has been carrying out Regional Perception and Intention Surveys (RPIS) of Syrian refugees since 2017 on their future intentions to ensure the centrality of refugee voices in discussions about their future, as well as to inform planning and programming. While intention surveys can provide valuable insights and trends, they have limitations including the fact that it is a reflection of refugees’ intentions represents a given point in time only and can and does subsequently change depending on a wide range of factors.