Situation report: Lebanon blast - Issue 1 (6 August 2020)

SITUATION

• A warehouse exploded at the Beirut Port causing widespread significant damage to buildings and infrastructure reaching the outskirts of Beirut. The cause of the explosion is still unclear and investigation is underway linking the blast to some 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were stored in the warehouse for the past six years.

• Lebanon's cabinet declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut and handed control of security in the capital to the Lebanese Army. The death toll (137 reported to date) is expected to rise further as emergency workers dig through the rubble to search for survivors. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with over 100 persons reported missing on the site of the explosion.

• This latest emergency comes in the context of recent civil unrest, a major economic crisis, COVID-19 outbreak, and heavy refugee burden.

• Three hospitals are non-functional and two are partially damaged as a result of the blast, requiring patients to be transferred to health facilities across the country. Early reports indicate that many health centers and primary healthcare facilities are also damaged and/or out of action.

• Due to the non-functionality of some hospitals and health facilities, injured patients are being transferred to hospitals across the country, as far as south Saida and north Tripoli.

• Seventeen containers of WHO essential medical supplies were destroyed as a result of the blast.

Personal protective equipment that were at the airport at the time were also completely burnt.

• Hospitals and health workforce are overburdened, facing shortage of medicines and medical supplies along with impact of the chemical fumes, especially on people with respiratory and underlying health conditions.

• Prior to the blast, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon was drastically increasing and an intermittent lockdown was in place just when the blast occurred. WHO aims to avoid any reduction in COVID-19 response efforts, ensuring that all pillars of the response remain active and that there is a reliable supply of PPE and other supplies to replace the lost and damaged materials.