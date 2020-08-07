Situation Report: Beirut Explosion, August 5, 2020 | No. 1

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Shortly after 6pm local time Aug. 4, multiple blasts and explosions occurred in the Port of Beirut. While investigations continue, the explosions are suspected to be the result of ammonium nitrate catching fire. The ensuing explosions engulfed the entire port area adjacent to the downtown core of Beirut, damaging residences and businesses, and overwhelming hospitals already struggling in the coronavirus pandemic. The blast's impact was reportedly felt as far away as Israel and Cyprus.

In Beirut, houses, buildings, and hospitals have sustained structural damage or collapsed. More than 300,000 are reportedly now displaced.

The unexpected explosion and coronavirus pandemic exacerbate underlying issues from the recent past, including an unstable political climate and record inflation. About half of the country is unemployed and dependent on food assistance. With the port of Beirut unusable and food stocks reportedly low, the outlook for Lebanon is dire if coordinated action is not undertaken now.