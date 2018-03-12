Shelter - End-Year 2017 Dashboard, Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon
This dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response during 2017 and highlights trends affecting people in need. Shelter partners in Lebanon aim to achieve the following results: 1) Vulnerable population groups have access to affordable shelter conditions at minimum standards; 2) The Shelter sector response is strengthened through an enhanced level of coordination, collaboration and contribution of local authorities and national organizations.