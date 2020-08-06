Sheikha Fatima donates AED10 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanese affected in Beirut explosion

ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2020 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has donated AED10 million to support their relief programmes for all those affected by the Beirut port explosion, reinforcing the ERC’s efforts to mitigate the effects of this disaster.

"The donation is a part of Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives to support the people affected by disasters and crises around the world, and represents her solidarity with the Lebanese people in these dire conditions," the ERC stated.

The ERC highlighted the fact that the donation strengthens the relief efforts of the ERC in Lebanon, and contributes to providing humanitarian services that will fulfil the urgent need of health organisations for medical supplies to tackle the numerous health challenges they face after the disaster.

The ERC hailed the efforts of Sheikha Fatima in the humanitarian field and her efforts to reduce the suffering of mankind in general, and in supporting victims of disasters and crises everywhere.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/MOHD AAMIR