Seventh Regional Survey on Syrian Refugees’ Perceptions and Intentions on Return to Syria (RPIS): Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan – June 2022

Executive Summary

This report presents the key findings of UNHCR’s seventh Return Perceptions and Intentions Survey (RPIS) among Syrian refugees. UNHCR conducted this survey in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq between January and February 2022. Due to the operational context, Türkiye did not take part in the RPIS exercise. The findings of this report represent an aggregation of country survey findings. Country variations are highlighted in the report where relevant.

Pursuing durable solutions to displacement is integral to UNHCR’s work and mandate, including through voluntary return in safety and dignity, which is the fundamental right of every refugee. UNHCR has been carrying out the RPIS in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq among Syrian refugees since 2017 to ensure the centrality of refugee voices in discussions about their future. The data gathered also facilitates a better understanding of past, current, and future dynamics related to return, and informs planning and programming.

Over 2,800 Syrian refugees were reached in this round of the RPIS. The survey was conducted in a challenging context amidst a range of political, security, humanitarian, economic, and social challenges in Syria and across the region. As in the sixth RPIS undertaken in 2021, the deteriorating socioeconomic conditions in the region were also reflected in the survey. For example, nine out of ten respondents stressed that they were not able to meet their basic daily needs in their host country notwithstanding the generous support afforded by host governments, communities, and the international community.