Secretary-General's video remarks at the International Conference in Support of the Lebanese People [EN/FR]

Mesdames et Messieurs,

Nous voici réunis quatre mois après la terrible explosion du 4 août qui a ravagé le cœur de Beyrouth et des libanais.

Quatre mois durant lesquels les familles des victimes continuent de chercher des réponses, et des milliers d'habitants continuent de pâtir de la destruction de leurs maisons et lieux de travail.

En complément de l’extraordinaire solidarité dont le peuple libanais a fait preuve, la communauté internationale a rapidement réagi et apporté une réponse d’urgence au lendemain de l’explosion.

Je remercie tous les partenaires pour leur généreux soutien financier, matériel ainsi que leur expertise technique.

Aujourd'hui, nous devons faire le point sur la situation.

Les effets de la pandémie de COVID-19, au Liban comme ailleurs, aggravent davantage encore une situation économique et financière déjà fragile.

La pauvreté continue d'augmenter.

Les secteurs de la santé et de l'éducation sont débordés.

L’accès aux services publics, y compris la fourniture d'eau et d'électricité, est sérieusement ébranlé.

Pour beaucoup, l’alimentation est devenue un défi quotidien. Un nombre croissant de familles libanaises – mais aussi de réfugiés et de migrants hébergés au Liban – ne peuvent pas se permettre une alimentation suffisante et équilibrée.

La frustration sociale demeure, alors que la population attend les résultats d'une enquête transparente, impartiale et crédible des causes de l'explosion.

Le peuple libanais attend également, depuis trop longtemps, la formation d'un nouveau gouvernement, qui aura la capacité de mettre en œuvre les réformes indispensables pour conduire le Liban sur la voie de la reprise.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Against this grim background, we must assess the levels of incoming support against the continuing needs of the population.

Our efforts should be focused on the most vulnerable.

With the launch of the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework, prepared jointly by the World Bank, the European Union and United Nations, we have a plan.

Through this Framework – the 3RF – we can, together, help the Lebanese people move beyond the emergency phase and onto the path for longer-term recovery and reconstruction.

We can address the recovery and reconstruction needs of Beirut, particularly of the port, as well as impacted areas and affected communities.

With a sustainable urban planning approach and quick socio-economic recovery action, we can start to revitalise Beirut as the beating heart of Lebanon.

Significantly, the 3RF includes a targeted set of reforms, which are essential to facilitate recovery and reconstruction and to address the root causes of the crisis.

The continued engagement of non-governmental stakeholders is key.

The voices of the people must be heard.

We must mobilize more support for the urgent needs of the families and businesses impacted by the explosion;

for the vulnerable and poor;

and for the marginalized and the underserved.

We must continue, with one voice, to call the leadership of Lebanon to put aside partisan political interests and form a government that adequately protects and responds to the needs of the people.

The United Nations will continue to support Lebanon and its people towards a sustainable and long-term recovery.

I reiterate my appreciation to Lebanon’s many partners, including world leaders, international humanitarian organizations and key multilateral and regional financial institutions, for their partnership in this endeavour.

Thank you.