Secretary-General welcomes formation of new government in Lebanon, urging it to implement tangible reform agenda, including timely elections

SG/SM/20893

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement today of the formation of a new Government of Lebanon.

The people of Lebanon are struggling with a deepening crisis and hardship. The Secretary-General urges Lebanon’s new Government to implement a tangible reform agenda that addresses the needs and aspirations of the Lebanese people, which includes holding elections on time. The United Nations will work with the Government in this regard.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to support Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accord and Baabda declaration, and its effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1559 (2004) and other relevant resolutions which remain essential to the stability of Lebanon and the region.

LEBANON

For information media. Not an official record.