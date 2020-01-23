Secretary-General Welcomes Formation of New Government in Lebanon

SG/SM/19944

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of the formation of a new Government of Lebanon today. He looks forward to working with Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the incoming Council of Ministers, including in support of Lebanon’s reform agenda and to address the pressing needs of its people.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to support Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accord and Baabda declaration, and its effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1559 (2004) and other relevant resolutions which remain essential to the stability of Lebanon and the region.

