Second batch of humanitarian aid from QRCS for Beirut [EN/AR]

August 17th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed a second batch of humanitarian aid for the victims of the Beirut Harbor explosion.

A Qatar Emiri Air Force aircraft carried 31 tons of food and medical aid and relief volunteers. The cargo was shipped in the presence of Eng. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Maliki, Chief Executive Director of QRCS, Muna Fadel Al-Sulaiti, Director of Volunteering and Local Development, and Ammar Mohamed Khaled, Director of Communication. Upon its arrival at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, the aircraft was awaited by H.E. Mohamed Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber, Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon, a delegation from the Embassy of Qatar, and Dr. Nehal Hefni, Head of QRCS’s representation mission in Lebanon.

Staff of the mission were also present to clear and transport the cargo, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross. The food items and medical supplies were donated by many nationals, residents, businessmen, and organizations of Qatar, as well as the Lebanese community in Doha.

Relief personnel were also deployed to take part in the humanitarian intervention and help QRCS’s mission in distributing aid to the affected people.

More aid is set to be deployed successively to Beirut, as QRCS is going on with its relief and recovery operations at the stricken area, under the joint campaign with Qatar Charity, under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA).

At the same time, QRCS and the Lebanese Red Cross are repairing 500 homes partly damaged by the explosion, to allow the families to return to their homes until further repairs are done. The Heart for Lebanon drive is still raising funds, which would translate into food, medical, and shelter aid to alleviate the impact of the tragedy on the victims, especially with the Coronavirus risks.