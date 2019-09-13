13 Sep 2019

SAMS, LHF Launch New Initiative to Support Displaced Individuals in Lebanon

Report
from Syrian American Medical Society Foundation
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original

September 13, 2019

Beirut, Lebanon- In partnership with the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF), SAMS has recently launched a new initiative to provide financial subsidies to displaced Syrian and Palestinian refugees in order to access quality, life-saving healthcare. Through this 12-month initiative, SAMS seeks to improve access to vital, life-changing care for refugees who have limited or no access to the care they need.

According to UNRWA, 95% of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon do not have public health insurance or access to hospital indemnity insurance. For Syrian refugees, UN agencies, local and international NGOs, and other groups cover the majority of primary healthcare for refugees. However, secondary and tertiary medical care institutions are semi-autonomous, preventing Syrian refugees from accessing the high cost of specialized care. The proportion of health-related expenditures within the household budget is relatively high among displaced Syrians, with an average of $157 per month for spending on health. This is especially burdensome as 70% of Syrian refugees in Lebanon live below the poverty line.

SAMS will work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to identify patients in need of emergency, advanced surgical procedures such as open heart and angioplasty surgeries, as well as other costly, critical procedures. This project targets vulnerable individuals, mainly children and elderly, living in underserved communities across Beirut, Mount Lebanon, the Bekaa’s Valley, Akkar T5, and South Lebanon.

Through this initiative, SAMS seeks to fill the gap in secondary healthcare access by reducing the financial burden that many refugees face in Lebanon and strengthening the hospital referral mechanism. This initiative is not designed to create an unsustainable parallel system for care in Lebanon, but rather to improve access to secondary and tertiary care for those with critical, unmet medical needs.

In Lebanon, SAMS operates a number of medical relief programs, including psychosocial support, diabetes care, dialysis, and others, and organizes frequent, specialized medical missions to provide dignified care to Syrian refugees and underserved local communities. In 2018, SAMS provided 219,685 medical services, treating 145,205 patients.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.