Safety messages for Women and Girls responding to the Beirut Explosion [EN/AR]

Women and girls are the fire fighters, nurses, doctors, caregivers, social workers, community members and leaders, domestic workers, paramedics, pharmacists, reporters, survivors, and community volunteers, who play a critical role in any crisis including # Beirut Blast.

Staying safe while actively contributing to first-line response can be an extra challenge. Therefore, it is important to take into consideration a set of safety risks that might be associated with the situation, including crowded places, challenging settings, isolated places, and poor lighting conditions. It is also essential to remain vigilant and observe Covid-19 precautionary measures in order to minimize risks related to the spread of the virus.

The recommendations below are meant to highlight possible risks and promote the safety of women and girls who engage in the response: