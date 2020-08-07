ROK Government to Provide Emergency Humanitarian Assistance worth US$1 Million to Lebanon following Devastating Explosion in Beirut

1 . The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance worth 1 million U.S. dollars to Lebanon which suffered severe damage due to a massive explosion in Beirut on August 4 (local time).

o On August 5, President Moon Jae-in extended the deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims of the explosion and their families in his message of condolence to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

2 . The ROK government has provided humanitarian assistance worth a total of 13.3 million U.S. dollars to Lebanon, which has been hosting a large number of Syrian refugees since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011. This year, the ROK government plans to provide assistance worth a total of 3 million U.S. dollars to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon as well as to assist in the country’s efforts to tackle COVID-19.

3 . The ROK government hopes that this humanitarian assistance would help the affected people in Lebanon swiftly recover from the damage.