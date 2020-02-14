14 Feb 2020

A road of renewed hope for Kfar Shouba

Report
from UN Interim Force in Lebanon
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original

Winters are harsh in Kfar Shouba on both locals and UN peacekeepers, as well as infrastructure. During the winter, the limited width of the road that leads to this faraway south-eastern Lebanese village – combined with snowstorms, rains and poor road conditions – is a safety hazard for all.

Therefore, UNIFIL embarked on rehabilitating over 3,200 metres of this road. The first expansion was inaugurated by UNIFIL Sector East Commander Brigadier General Marcos Llago Navarro in early February.

He told a group of dignitaries, including the mayor, village elders, religious leaders, and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) representatives that the road is essential for the community and the UN Mission alike.

“UNIFIL has contributed to the first stage of this project with the expansion and rehabilitation of the village road in this area, in partnership with the Municipality of KfarShouba,” he added.

The rehabilitated road will provide better safety conditions and will contribute to long-term development of this community.

This road is a vital artery for the local farmers for reaching their agricultural lands and the pond, which is the main source of agricultural water in the village. It is also an essential road for coordinated military operations, regularlyused by UNIFIL and LAF personnel to carry out their duties daily.

The Mayor of Kfar Shouba, Kassem Qadri, said the road, first built in the 1980s, represents the only path available for the local communities to access their agricultural lands and farms.

“Over the four decades since it was built, this road has sustained a lot of damages due daily heavy use by military and civilian vehicles,” he added. “The Municipality Council, in cooperation with UNIFIL, managed to complete the first phase of this project which will benefit the local population, as well as UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

The successful implementation of this project will enhance livelihoods.

Local villagers hope that a much better, all-weather good road will bring security, peace and stability to an area marred by daily heavy use of military and civilian vehicles.A decent road, among other benefits, enables UNIFIL peacekeepers and LAF soldiers to continue to carry out necessary operational activities.

Between their core peacekeeping duties, UNIFIL peacekeepers regularly carry out various activities in support of and as requested by the host communities, which – together with their operational activities – have helped keep calm in the Mission’s area of operation for over 13 years.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.