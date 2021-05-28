The road to care in Lebanon: The story of Hisham and Nabil

2020 changed the landscape for everyone. In Lebanon, the unprecedented economic crisis, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut blast in August 2020, has exacerbated the living conditions for displaced populations. Many refugees in Lebanon are struggling to access the care they need. Hailing from Syria, Nabil and his 6-month-old son Hisham* were unable to afford the critical healthcare they needed until they came across one of our projects in Lebanon. Hisham suffered from newborn respiratory distress syndrome (NRDS) and was admitted to the ICU. In Lebanon, SAMS provides financial support to displaced and underserved populations, who struggle to access hospitalization and specialized care. This program is funded through a grant from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF).

Hisham’s family struggled to find affordable care for their 6-month infant in Lebanon due to the prohibitively high cost of treatment. Hisham’s story has unfortunately become increasingly common, especially after the advent of the pandemic.

“I haven’t been able to afford to pay for rent and electricity for the past 3 months. It’s been difficult to save money given the economic crisis in the country. For refugees, the situation is even worse.”

– Nabil, Hisham’s Father

Hisham’s father, Nabil, is unable to work in Lebanon due to debilitating injuries that he sustained while he was a construction worker. This has plunged the family into almost $1.3K in debt.

Three months ago, Hisham and his family received monetary support from UNHCR, allowing Hisham to finally access the treatment he desperately needed. Upon arriving at the hospital, Hisham underwent surgery and was discharged 10 days later. His treatment, however, exceeded the hospitalization bills, leaving the family stranded in severe debt. Thankfully, SAMS was able to step in to cover the remaining fees for Hisham’s treatment. Hisham was discharged without the family having to pay for anything, in addition to providing the family with additional assistance.

“It was fast and reliable; this is how I would describe my experience with SAMS. They are not only paying for Hisham’s medical bills, but they were also very cooperative. I am forever grateful for their support.”

– Nabil, Hisham’s Father