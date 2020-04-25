RIMS: Informing humanitarian programming through referral analysis (March 2020)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Effective and accountable referrals, which connect service providers together, are essential to provide and maintain safe and timely access to multi-sector services. Referrals are not only important in protracted crisis, as funding decreases while needs remain high, but also in emergencies, such as the COVID-19 outbreak. Indeed, quickly evolving contexts, increasing and emerging needs, all highlight the importance for a coordinated multi-sector humanitarian response, to continue to support the most vulnerable, while strengthening linkages between actors for a holistic response to the multitude of needs faced by vulnerable communities. This report explores the importance of referrals in supporting humanitarian actors’ understanding of the context that they operate in, as well as the necessity to improve referral practices, particularly related to timely follow up and response to referrals, as it is service providers’ ultimate responsibility to ensure that vulnerable communities are able to access the right service, in a timely manner, which will meet their need. This report nevertheless acknowledges the challenging funding context and its impact on referrals and service provision, and calls for actors to advocate for funds where needs are highest and capacity to respond is clearly overstretched.

Findings from this report are based on quantitative analysis of referral data from November 2019-February 20201 on the Referral Information Management System (RIMS), created by DRC in 2017 to provide a common platform for service providers across to sector to manage, track and respond to referrals, as well as qualitative analysis from Focus Group Discussions conducted with service providers.

The report has been developed by the RIMS Team and complements RIMS snapshots produced every four months demonstrating trends in referrals. Another analytical report will be published in July 2020 to further expand on some of these findings and continue to provide evidence-based recommendations to improve the effectiveness and accountability of referrals.