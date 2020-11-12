Review of the Survival and Minimum Expenditure Baskets in Lebanon - Updated SMEB and MEB Components and Costs - September 2020

Background

Direct humanitarian assistance to refugee populations in Lebanon, delivered through various cashbased modalities, aims to satisfy immediate basic needs estimated in an agreed-upon expenditure basket model. In refugee settings, expenditure baskets serve as benchmarks to estimate what a refugee family would require purchasing from local markets to meet their basic needs. The needs and respective quantities are estimated in accordance with international humanitarian standards and are quantified in monetary terms as per local market rates. 1 The ability to meet basic needs and expenditure patterns of refugee households on the basic commodities of a determined basket, allow humanitarian actors to assess the household’s economic situation.

Since 2014, the S/MEB values and benchmarks have been fully operationalized in multi-sectoral interventions and have been considerably utilized by the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) Basic Assistance and Food Security Sectors.

This document:

(i) provides a background on the 2014 S/MEB and the 2016 informal revision of the S/MEB basket;

(ii) lays out the methodology applied in the 2020 S/MEB revision process; and (iii) highlights what the appropriate cash transfer values for both food and non-food assistance should be, based on the latest available data.

The document was drafted by an expert group comprising of technical members from various sectors2 and agencies3 under the leadership of the Basic Assistance Working Group and in collaboration with the Food Security Working Group and is addressed to the whole humanitarian community in Lebanon.

This technical document is organized in four parts. The first part provides some background on the SMEB 2014, the 2016 SMEB revision attempt as well as the justification for the 2020 SMEB review and revision. The second and third part of this report are the main parts and constitute the key analysis steps which were divided into two steps. Step one, which was conducted in June 2020, is an update of the price of S/MEB and an analysis of implications on the actual transfer value (food and non-food) provided to Syrian Refugees. The second step, which took approximately 3 months, focused on the revision of the composition of the S/MEB and analysis of implications on assistance threshold and transfer value. Both parts provide a detailed explanation on the methodologies applied, a comparison in terms of composition changes for each of the food and non-food parts of the baskets as well as on the actual costing of the baskets and a recommendation. This report concludes with the suggested SMEB and MEB revision values to be used for the on-going operation in 2020 and beyond.