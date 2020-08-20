Resilience, Rebuilding and Humanitarian Assistance: Lebanon Focus

Global Communities and PCI, a Global Communities Partner, have implemented community-driven humanitarian assistance programs for decades, responding to the needs of millions of families in countries around the globe. From natural disasters, to armed conflict, to social and economic upheaval, we are there to meet the humanitarian needs of vulnerable people affected by crisis. We work in partnership with a range of community stakeholders, both public and private, to enable communities to recover from crisis, rebuild safely, and restart livelihoods sooner, laying the foundation for long-term recovery.

Global Communities, known locally as CHF International, has deep roots in Lebanon, where we have worked to support communities in shelter solutions, economic development, and community infrastructure. Over nearly three decades, our work has reached tens of thousands of Lebanese families. Letting communities be the central guide of their own development, Global Communities has worked with donors including USAID, UNHCR, and the Caterpillar Foundation to construct and repair schools, improve roads, and rehabilitate drainage and irrigation canals to support the wellbeing and livelihoods of people and communities.

Vitas Group was founded by Global Communities, and shares its mission of improving the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable people. Vitas operates in Jordan, Lebanon, Romania, Palestine, and Iraq, with its first franchisee company in Egypt that launched in early 2019. As of June 2020, Vitas served 85.330 clients and had an outstanding portfolio of $238 million.