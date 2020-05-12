Resettlement offers a vital lifeline to Syrian refugees

Beirut – Ramadan was seven years old when he fell out of the second story window of his family’s apartment in Lebanon. In the last three years, his parents, Luay and Aesha, have centred their lives around helping him recover.

But life as refugees in Lebanon has offered them few opportunities to work, leaving them unable afford steep medical fees.

In June of 2019, they were resettled from Lebanon to France by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). They are among the 100,000 refugees resettled from Lebanon to another country since 2011.

Many Syrians residing in Lebanon struggle to access services and opportunities. For refugees with medical conditions like Ramadan, resettlement to another country can truly be a lifeline.

There are good doctors and medicine in Lebanon, but I cannot afford it. I had to borrow money for Ramadan’s first biopsy. In France, he’ll be able to access the medical care he needs,” said Luay, Ramadan’s father, a few days before bringing his family to their new home in France.

Luay and his wife Aesha fled the conflict in Syria when violence first erupted eight years ago, leaving their family in northwest Syria. In the first three months of 2020, an uptick in violence caused new displacements of more than 1.3 million people.

While life has been difficult in Lebanon, the kindness of the family’s neighbours have provided them a safe haven.

“When I could not pay him for five months, he told me not to worry. He has driven us to the hospital before too… Whenever I need help, he is always there,” said Luay of his landlord.

Most of Luay’s income in Lebanon has gone to tests and treatment for Ramadan, but it has not been enough to get him the care he really needs.

The injury has affected his kidneys and liver. The doctor told me it will start to affect his heart and brain. Within a year, he’ll be unable to walk,” said Ramadan’s father Luay who has hope that proper medical treatment will improve his condition and help him build back his strength.

His new life will also offer him more opportunities to learn and develop alongside other children.

Resettlement can also be a lifesaving mechanism for refugees whose protection, safety, or fundamental rights are at risk in their first country of asylum. Mariam*, for example, survived horrendous acts of domestic violence in Syria. She lost her eyesight after being shot by her abusive ex-husband. He later found her in Lebanon after escaping from a Syrian prison. Since then, threats of more abuse have persisted.

“He shows no regret. It is only getting worse. I want to leave to feel secure. I keep having nightmares. I always see him. I just want to sleep,” she said a few days before being resettled in another country with her two children.

"I am smart and capable of adapting in any place. Hopefully, if I get medical treatment for my eyes, the rest of our days will be good,” said Mariam.

Resettlement pathways offer refugees like Mariam and Ramadan a chance to access the services they need to continue their lives with dignity. Aside from being a vital protection tool, resettlement is also a demonstration of international solidarity and responsibility-sharing with countries hosting high numbers of refugees.

In 2020, it is estimated that 1.44 million refugees who are currently residing in over 60 countries of asylum worldwide will need resettlement. However, a limited number of places means many refugees who meet the criteria still wait in limbo.

Resettlement operations worldwide are now on hold temporarily due to travel restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19. IOM is committed to resuming all resettlement operations, picking back up with the current caseloads, as soon as it is safe to do so.

*Name has been changed.

This article was written by Angela Wells, IOM Public Information Officer for the Department of Operations and Emergencies.