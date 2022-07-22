Research Terms of Reference: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) - LBN2201 Lebanon, July 2022 Version 2

General Objective

The overall objective of the MSNA in Lebanon will be to provide a comprehensive overview of multi-sectoral needs and humanitarian conditions across all governorates and for 3 population groups in Lebanon (Lebanese, migrants1 and Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) in camps), to enhance understanding of the scale and severity of the multi-layered crisis currently affecting the country and support evidence-based humanitarian strategic planning.

Rationale

Background

Lebanon is currently facing a multi-layered crisis characterized by an acute economic contraction including exchange rate collapse, rising public debt, soaring inflation, impaired banking sector, political turmoil, and governance challenges inter alia. In this context, the total inflation from December 2019 to October 2021 reached 1614%, while it peaked at 1874% for food and non-alcoholic beverages7. This has resulted in the sharp decline of household purchasing power and increasing poverty rates8. In addition, the economic crisis contributed to disruption in public services such as health care, waste management and education, further strengthened by the fuel crisis during summer 2021. It also largely impacted electricity supply, with critical consequences on the health, water, transport, and telecommunication sectors9. Despite the attenuation of the fuel crisis by the end of 2021, state electricity provision remained low, averaging less than 5 hours of electricity supply per day10. This context has stretched public finances and service delivery and further exposed existing vulnerabilities, which will likely become chronic as households struggle to satisfy basic needs as subsidies of staple food, commodity, and medication are progressively removed11.

In this tense context, Lebanese households, but also refugees (Syrian and Palestine), and migrants are facing increasing vulnerabilities to access basic needs and services