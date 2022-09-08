Republic of Korea funds essential health services for children and families in Lebanon

Beirut, 31 August 2022 – The Republic of Korea extended its commitment to UNICEF's activities in Lebanon by contributing an additional USD 1 million. This contribution will help providing essential services to children and families in an increasingly difficult context.

With the health sector being calamitous in Lebanon, children are highly affected by the disruption of basic services. Through this grant, UNICEF will ensure that children receive the medical care and supplies that they need wherever they are and when they need it most.

"The Korean government remains deeply concerned that children's lives are being severely affected by the worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon. To protect children is to safeguard the future of the country. Korea as a close friend of Lebanon will continue to do its part to support future generation of the country of Cedars," said Il Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Lebanon.

"Protecting children in Lebanon through ensuring access to medication and lifesaving hospitalization support in hospitals is key to the survival of the Lebanese healthcare system. It's a mission that pays off. A special thanks for the Embassy of Korea in Lebanon for making this a reality," said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon