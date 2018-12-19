Report of the Secretary-General: Implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) - Reporting period from 21 June to 26 October 2018 (S/2018/1029) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

ll. Implementation of resolution 1701 (2006)

A. Situation in the area of operations of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

The UNIFIL area of operations and the area along the Blue Line remained relatively calm, notwithstanding a serious incident on 4 August when a UNIFIL patrol was attacked in Majdal Zun (Sector West) (see para. 16). The UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander and my Acting Special Coordinator for Lebanon maintained permanent liaison with both parties to de-escalate tensions and continued to urge them to use established channels to address concerns and refrain from any action threatening the cessation of hostilities.

UNIFIL continued to monitor the construction works by the Israel Defense Forces south of the Blue Line, which led to tensions on several occasions. On 30 July, UNIFIL observed Israel Defense Forces civilian contractors crossing the Blue Line east of Kfar Kila (Sector East) while initiating earth-digging works, in close proximity to one of the Lebanese “reservation” areas, triggering the deployment of both the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces on their respective sides of the Blue Line. The main armament of an Israel Defense Forces tank was pointed north of the Blue Line. Following engagement with the parties by the UNIFIL liaison teams, the Israel Defense Forces withdrew from the area and the civilian contractors continued their work south of the Blue Line.

In seven additional separate incidents, UNIFIL observed weapons pointed by the Israel Defense Forces towards the north, including once at Lebanese Armed Forces personnel and on six occasions at UNIFIL personnel or positions. In addition, on 14 August, the Israel Defense Forces fired six smoke grenades, of which at least one landed north of the Blue Line in Rumaysh (Sector West), setting fire to an area stretching south and north of the Blue Line. Israel Defense Forces and Lebanese Armed Forces personnel helped to extinguish the fire. UNIFIL, through its liaison branch, de-escalated the situation.

From 5 July to 24 October, UNIFIL recorded 319 Blue Line ground violations, 312 of which were committed by civilians crossing south of the Blue Line, including 208 violations mainly by shepherds and farmers predominantly in the Shabʻa Farms area, Kfar Kila, and farmers cultivating their fields, mainly near Rumaysh, as well as 77 violations in connection with the Shu‘ayb well near Blida (Sector East). Members of the Lebanese Armed Forces crossed the Blue Line south-east of Kfar Kila on three separate occasions on 12 September while photographing the Israel Defense Forces works. Members of the Lebanese Armed Forces also crossed the Blue Line in Yarun (Sector West) on 15 October and Kfar Kila on 17 October for unknown reasons. On 25 September, two Lebanese municipal police officers crossed the Blue Line in Kfar Kila in connection with ground levelling works being conducted north of the Blue Line. An excavator belonging to the Israel Defense Forces crossed the Blue Line in Yarun on 3 September while clearing vegetation along the technical fence. On 30 July, UNIFIL observed three hunters firing six rounds while south of the Blue Line, close to Mays al-Jabal (Sector East).

Israel continued to violate Lebanese airspace almost daily, in violation of resolution 1701 (2006) and Lebanese sovereignty. From 5 July to 24 October, UNIFIL recorded 550 air violations, totalling 2,057 overflight hours. Unmanned aerial vehicles accounted for 481 of the violations (87 per cent), with the remaining violations involving fighter jets or unidentified aircraft. UNIFIL protested against all the violations to the Israel Defense Forces and urged their immediate cessation.

The occupation of northern Ghajar and an adjacent area north of the Blue Line by the Israel Defense Forces continued. While the Government of Lebanon has welcomed the UNIFIL proposal for the facilitation of the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces from the occupied area, shared with the parties in 2011, the Government of Israel has yet to respond.

The delineation of the maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon remains disputed. Lebanon maintains that the line of buoys, unilaterally installed by Israel, runs through its territorial waters, and does not recognize it. The United Nations does not recognize the line of buoys.