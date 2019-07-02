Remarks of Special Coordinator Kubis at the closing ceremony of the Project “Support to the Government of Lebanon in addressing Security/ Humanitarian Border Management at Masnaa Border Crossing Point, 2 July 2019

Major General Abbas Ibrahim, Director of General Security

H.E. Matahiro Yamaguchi, Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon

Ms. Godeau, IOM Regional Director

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,

It is a pleasure to be here today to mark yet another important achievement in furthering Lebanon’s integrated border management strategy implementation, in improving border control and migration management as a part of comprehensive efforts of the Government of Lebanon.

Here I also thank the Government of Japan for the continuous generous support to Lebanon in this and other areas.

I welcome this progress at Masnaa border crossing point that specifically focuses on enhancement of both the security and humanitarian aspects of migration management. Establishment of a first aid and emergency health facility to take care of both incoming and outgoing migration is a practical manifestation of the concept of Humanitarian Border Management. Enhancement of migration management operations, solidifying legal movement of people and goods improves Lebanon’s ability to manage and protect its borders and contributes to the country’s good governance, development, and stability.

The United Nations continues to support Lebanese state institutions with the aim to increase their capacities, capabilities, and resilience. The Masnaa project falls in line with 1701 Resolution and confirms the UN role as an important partner to help the Government of Lebanon through the provision of capacity-building, technical, and material assistance. Here I would like to acknowledge the role of IOM – a good partner of Lebanon and Japan in this and other projects.

Esteemed participants,

Coordination and cooperation among the relevant security agencies and other entities working on border security and management is vital to tackle effectively and productively the challenges and needs. Investment in infrastructure and technical equipment at the border crossing points are key for proper border management. Efficient border management policies and structures, implemented by professional, well-trained personnel facilitate and foster proper movement management at borders, prevent smuggling and trafficking, help counter and combat organized criminal networks, protect and promote human rights and implementation of humanitarian principles. This new facility at Masnaa will create even better conditions for competent General Security and other personnel to continue performing their duties in migration management.

I wish you success in your important work.