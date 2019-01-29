Remarks of acting UN Special Coordinator Pernille Kardel after meeting President Michel Aoun

I just finished my last meeting with His Excellency President Michel Aoun. It was, as always, an honour to meet him and to thank him for Lebanon having hosted me for the last 14 months before I end my mission as the Acting Special Coordinator for the United Nations in Lebanon

First and foremost, I thanked the President for the hospitality and the friendship and for the partnership I have felt since I got here. It starts out with the President’s leadership in the relationship between the United Nations and Lebanon. I also thanked the President for his continuous commitment to see full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which I believe is such an important element in enhancing stability and to ensure that Lebanon remains on the right course to what is enhanced peace and security. We will be continuing to support the work towards a permanent cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel, and as I said towards a full implementation of resolution 1701. In my meeting, I also as I have done before, reiterated my appreciation of the President’s desire and commitment to convene a national dialogue to start the discussion around a national defence strategy, which I hope will happen soon.

One of the great pleasures of my mission in Lebanon has been to witness Lebanon’s diversity and the country’s ability to manage it peacefully. It is one of those things that I really whole-heartedly believe that all the rest of us can learn from Lebanon. I hope this spirit of compromise and national unity will facilitate the formation of a new inclusive government very soon.

I would also like to reiterate my gratitude to the Lebanese people for their generosity and hospitality in hosting a refugee population that is proportionately unprecedented in size in the 21st century. This is one of those issues that deserves continued commendation and support internationally and is a further testament to Lebanon’s special model of openness and coexistence.

Finally, I reiterate the UN’s strong commitment to continue working with Lebanese authorities to support Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state authority, and to help state institutions deliver more effective governance that yields tangible results and benefits for all, and to promote human rights and the rule of law.

I Thank you all.

المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان بالإنابة برنيلا دايلر كاردل

تصريح عقب لقائها مع فخامة رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون

بعبدا، لبنان

29 كانون الثاني 2019

أنهيت الآن اجتماعي الأخير مع فخامة الرئيس ميشال عون. لقد كان شرفاً لي، كما دائماً، أن ألتقي به وأشكره على استضافة لبنان لي مدة 14 شهراً قبل أن أنهي مهمتي بصفتي المنسقة الخاصة بالإنابة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان.

بدايةً وقبل كل شيء، شكرت فخامة الرئيس على حسن الضيافة والصداقة والشراكة التي شعرت بها منذ وصولي إلى هنا. ينبع ذلك من قيادة فخامة الرئيس للعلاقة بين الأمم المتحدة ولبنان. كما شكرت فخامة الرئيس على التزامه المستمر لتطبيق القرار 1701 بالكامل، والذي أعتقد أنه مهم جداً لتعزيز الاستقرار وضمان بقاء لبنان على المسار الصحيح نحو تعزيز السلام والأمن. وسنواصل دعم العمل من أجل وقف دائم لإطلاق النار بين لبنان وإسرائيل ومن أجل تطبيق كامل للقرار 1701. كما أكدت مجدداً خلال الاجتماع عن تقديري لرغبة فخامة الرئيس والتزامه بعقد حوار وطني لبدء مناقشة استراتيجية وطنية للدفاع، والذي آمل أن يحصل قريبا.

أكثر ما أعجبني خلال عملي في لبنان كان مشاهدة التنوع فيه وقدرة هذا البلد على إدارته سلمياً. وإنها إحدى الميزات التي أؤمن بأنه يمكن للآخرين الاقتداء بها. اتمنى أن تؤدي روح التوافق والوحدة الوطنية إلى تشكيل حكومة جديدة شاملة قريباً جداً.

كما أود الاعراب عن امتناني للشعب اللبناني لكرمه وحسن ضيافته تجاه اللاجئين وعددهم الغير مسبوق نسبة لعدد سكانه في القرن الواحد والعشرين. وهذا ما يستحق الثناء والدعم الدولي المستمر ويعتبر شهادة إضافية لنموذج لبنان المميز بالانفتاح والتعايش.

وأخيراً، أعيد التأكيد على التزام الأمم المتحدة القوي بمواصلة العمل مع السلطات اللبنانية لتوطيد استقرار لبنان وسيادته وسلطة دولته ومساعدة مؤسسات الدولة على حكم أكثر فاعلية يحقق نتائج وفوائد ملموسة للجميع ، وتعزيز حقوق الإنسان وسيادة القانون.

شكراً لكم جميعاً.