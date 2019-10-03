03 Oct 2019

Regular Perception Surveys on Social Tensions throughout Lebanon, Wave VI (August 2019)

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (477.89 KB)

Executive Summary

Research in the Regular Perception Surveys on Social Tensions throughout Lebanon project is intended to provide a detailed understanding of changes in social stability outcomes, and where possible, to attribute these changes to evolving or proximate conflict causes. This document provides a summary from the sixth wave of surveying in this project.

This analysis focuses on seven key themes: (1) the level of satisfaction with public services, with a emphasis on environmental services; (2) the role of media in politics; (3) expectations of refugee return to Syria; (4) trust in institutions and authorities; (5) the quality of inter-Lebanese relations, including tension factors; (6) the quality of Lebanese-Syrian relations, including tension factors; and (7) attitudes on the acceptable use of violence.

The survey was conducted with a multi-stage stratified cluster design, and surveying for Wave VI took place over the period 17 June – 13 July 2019. The survey included 4,950 completed surveys, of which 540 (10.9%) were conducted with primary respondents in Syrian-headed households. Over the course of the survey project, a total of 29,715 interviews have been conducted since May 2017.

