Regional Syrian refugee crisis overview (November 2020)

Highlights

2.1 million Syrian and non-Syrian refugees and host communities have been assisted by WFP in November 2020 with cash-based transfers (CBTs), and livelihoods programmes.

Life-saving food assistance continues for the most vulnerable refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and host communities with enhanced health protocols during distributions. As the number of COVID-19 cases has doubled this month in the sub-region, WFP assistance was extended to an additional 128,308 refugees and other vulnerable people deemed to be at risk of food insecurity due to COVID-19.

Situation Updates

At the end of November, the sub-region recorded a double increase in COVID-19 cases, registering 2.2 million people affected by the pandemic, compared to 1.1 million cases in October. The upward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in Jordan and Turkey, reaching 68 and 69 percent respectively. Moreover, Lebanon experienced a further increase of 38 percent, reaching 127,903 cases. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in refugee and IDP camps has continued, leading to further restrictions of movement and disruption of livelihoods of vulnerable populations living in the crowded camps.