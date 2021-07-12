Regional Syrian Refugee Crisis Overview (May 2021)

In May, WFP assisted 2 million refugees and host communities through its operations in the region.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact refugee households, and looming resourcing constraints threatening to heavily impact WFP operations in Jordan and Lebanon, beneficiaries there are facing multiple challenges.

The impact of COVID-19 on refugee communities in Jordan and Lebanon

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact nations and communities globally. Syrian refugees are among those severely affected, as the pandemic impacts their limited livelihood opportunities, threatening their food security and resulting in negative coping strategies. The situation is further exacerbated by economic crisis in host nations and the dire resourcing outlook, as the situations in Jordan and Lebanon show.