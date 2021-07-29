Regional Syrian Refugee Crisis Overview, June 2021

Regional Syrian Refugee Crisis Overview

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements*:

August – January 2022

Jordan: US$ 113 m

Lebanon: US$ 107.4 m

Egypt: US$ 32.9 m

Turkey: US$ 11.3 m

Iraq: US$ 10.8 m

In June, WFP assisted 2.2 million refugees and host communities through its operations in the region. Since the beginning of the response to the Syrian refugee crisis in 2012, WFP has to date injected a total cash assistance of US$ 5.3 billion into the local economies of Syria neighboring countries, thus empowering vulnerable Syrian refugees to meet their own needs, improving their well-being and livelihoods, enhancing their protection and financial inclusion as well as boosting local markets.