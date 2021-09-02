Regional Syrian Refugee Crisis Overview, July 2021

In July, WFP assisted 1.9 million refugees and host communities through its operations in the region.

As July marks the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, the global refugee picture continues to deteriorate.

In Jordan, 21,000 Syrian refugees no longer received their monthly food assistance as of July following a prioritization exercise driven by a shortage of funds.

WFP urgently requires funding to continue assistance to vulnerable refugees, to stop families falling into further food insecurity and deeper poverty.