Regional Syrian refugee crisis overview (January 2021)

Highlights

• 2.1 million Syrian and non-Syrian refugees and host communities have been assisted by WFP in January 2021 with food assistance, cash-based transfers (CBT) and livelihoods programmes.

• WFP is working to safely deliver assistance to the most vulnerable populations, despite the ongoing restrictions. Preparations are ongoing to resume school feeding activities in February in Jordan and Lebanon.

Situation Updates

At the end of January, the sub-region registered 3.9 million COVID-19 cases. The already difficult conditions are compounded by the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. In Egypt, as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, most migrants and refugees lost their informal jobs1. In Turkey, Syrians under temporary protection have mostly exhausted their assets and, as a result, faced high levels of economic insecurity2. Rising costs of living have negatively affected vulnerable households and their ability to meet their basic needs with single, female-headed households being among those severely affected.