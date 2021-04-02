Regional Syrian Refugee Crisis Overview (February 2021)

Situation Updates

At the end of February, the sub-region registered 4.3 million COVID-19 cases. The socio-economic impacts of the pandemic compounded existing vulnerabilities and many refugees have lost their income and have found it even harder to purchase food or pay rent. Host communities in these countries, who have supported and accommodated such large numbers of refugees, have also been heavily affected. In Lebanon the currency devaluation continues and despite a decades-long rate of around 1,500 LBP to the USD, it now stands at around 12,000-13,000 LBP for 1 USD, making the loss of purchasing power dramatic and further eroding people’s ability to afford food and other basic needs. The latest assessment of market prices in February 2021 indicated that the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) marked a 12 percent increase in just one month.