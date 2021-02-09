Lebanon + 5 more
Regional Syrian refugee crisis overview (December 2020)
Attachments
Highlights:
- 2.2 million Syrian and non-Syrian refugees and host communities have been assisted by WFP in December 2020 with Cash-Based Transfers (CBTs), and livelihoods programmes.
- Over 10 million people (some 5.5 million Syrian refugees and 4.8 million impacted host community members) need humanitarian and resilience support going into 2021 across the five main Syrian-refugee hosting countries. This is the highest number of people in need of some form of assistance in this crisis, in nearly a decade.