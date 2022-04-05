Reducing the impacts of drought in Lebanon: How the MENAdrought project is supporting Lebanon to enhance its water and food security

The MENAdrought project aims to provide tools to anticipate, prepare for and mitigate drought impacts. In Lebanon, technical monitoring and forecasting, an institutional drought framework, and a drought management task force are being developed. Lebanon is unique among the region’s countries, due to its small landmass, more humid and diverse climate, and higher levels of urbanization. Despite its generally wetter conditions, the country’s water security is challenged by various ongoing issues.

The task force will supervise and coordinate the development of drought policy. Work of the MENAdrought project will be focused at the national level, as well as supporting the important Orontes River Basin. The project aims to catalyze sustainable, enterprise-driven resilience building by focusing on the three pillars of integrated drought risk management.