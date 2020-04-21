Recommendations for the use of Emergency Cash Assistance (ECA) and Protection Cash Assistance (PCAP) in the Context of the Response to COVID-19 (March 2020)

Introduction

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak in Lebanon, refugees and other vulnerable populations are likely to face heightened protection threats and exacerbated vulnerabilities due to movement restrictions, lack of access to livelihoods and the potential isolation of individuals and/or entire settlements. As a result, it is expected that further interventions will be required to support individuals and households at high protection risk.

Partners recognize that the provision of Protection Cash Assistance (PCAP) and Emergency Cash Assistance (ECA) provides a timely and flexible response to mitigate ‘protection shocks’. During epidemics in other humanitarian contexts cash-based interventions have been recognized as an effective response modality.1 - This document provides guidance on the continuity of cash based interventions (ECA and PCAP) during the COVID-19 response, while mitigating risks in line with the “do no harm” approach.

Due to the rapidly shifting context in Lebanon, and varying municipal restrictions, partners are urged to continually refer incidents and conduct risk assessments in order to determine on a case-by-case basis whether ECA/PCAP is a safe and effective response modality.