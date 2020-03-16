Rapid Assessment - Impact of Situation in Lebanon on Lebanese children - March 2020

Introduction

The situation in Lebanon has been unstable for the past five months. Lebanese people revolted against the former government to protest against the poor economic and living conditions. The latter triggered roadblocks in several areas in Lebanon along with closure of banks, schools, universities, and most workplaces between the period of October and November 2019. The economic situation further deteriorated during December 2019 when the US Dollar (USD) to Lebanese Pound (LBP) exchange rate started to increase, causing the “Lebanese Lira” to lose its value in the market. This has greatly affected the Lebanese population at all levels.

World Vision Lebanon (WVL) has previously assessed the impact of the situation that occurred in October 2019 on a small sample of registered children (RC) and their families. Given the persistent economic deterioration, WVL conducted a similar assessment aiming to evaluate the current living conditions of RCs and their families, and consider their needs for the coming phase in view of the ongoing poor political, economic, and social conditions in Lebanon. This report presents the findings of the survey filled with RC’s parents/caregivers about the impact of the situation on their living conditions.